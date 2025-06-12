Catastrophic Failure To Gain Lift: What Experts Said On Air India Dreamliner Crash - 5 Points

The Air India Boeing 787-8 just before it crashed in Ahmedabad
New Delhi:
An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed immediately after taking off from Ahmedabad airport today. Analysing the visuals, while it is too early to find a cause, experts say there seems to be a loss of thrust or lift, or it could be a bird hit.
Here are 5 points on the crash
- The catastrophic failure to gain lift and climb happened at a very low altitude of 825 feet.
- The pilots struggled to stay in the climb just before they raised a Mayday call and the plane went down.
- Aviation expert Sanjay Lazar said the cause could be anything from multiple bird hits to wrong take-off configuration.
- The plane's engine seems to have lost thrust, experts have said. Its landing gears were also still down.
- The plane was carrying 242 people and so it was loaded with fuel to reach London in the long flight.