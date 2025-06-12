Advertisement
Catastrophic Failure To Gain Lift: What Experts Said On Air India Dreamliner Crash - 5 Points

Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash: Shortly after take-off, the pilot sent out a mayday call. There was no response after that to repeated calls from the air traffic controller

Read Time:1 min
Share
Link Copied
Catastrophic Failure To Gain Lift: What Experts Said On Air India Dreamliner Crash - 5 Points
The Air India Boeing 787-8 just before it crashed in Ahmedabad
New Delhi:

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed immediately after taking off from Ahmedabad airport today. Analysing the visuals, while it is too early to find a cause, experts say there seems to be a loss of thrust or lift, or it could be a bird hit.

Here are 5 points on the crash

  1. The catastrophic failure to gain lift and climb happened at a very low altitude of 825 feet.

  2. The pilots struggled to stay in the climb just before they raised a Mayday call and the plane went down.

  3. Aviation expert Sanjay Lazar said the cause could be anything from multiple bird hits to wrong take-off configuration.

  4. The plane's engine seems to have lost thrust, experts have said. Its landing gears were also still down.

  5. The plane was carrying 242 people and so it was loaded with fuel to reach London in the long flight.


Air India Dreamliner, Air India Dreamliner Crash, Dreamliner Crash
