Air Force's C-17 Globemaster Stuck At Leh Runway, Flights Cancelled

Several passengers took to Twitter to complain about no flights being available tomorrow.

The C-17 Globemaster is facing serviceability issues, said IAF officials.

New Delhi:

Almost all flights to and from the Leh airport were cancelled today as a transport aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force remains stuck on its lone runway due to a technical issue.

The C-17 Globemaster is facing serviceability issues, said Air Force officials. The blocked runway at the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport prevented any takeoff or landing during the day, leading to the flight cancellations.

"Due to some avoidable circumstances, today almost all flights were cancelled from IXL. Concerned agencies are continuously working on it to rectify the aforesaid circumstance and to make flights operational by tomorrow as per schedule. Further updates will be shared," said Leh Airport in a tweet.

"My flight for Chandigarh to Leh today was cancelled because of IAF's technical issue on the runway. At the airport, I was told that I would be provided with an additional flight tomorrow. Now the customer care is stating that no flights are available till 23rd of May," tweeted a user.

Another user complained that his flight was cancelled and he didn't receive any refund.

A photo shared by a flyer showed stranded passengers at the Delhi airport after their flight to Leh was cancelled.

"@IndiGo6E unfortunate passengers stranded at Delhi airport as indigo cancelled flights to Leh! Indigo not willing to take us tomorrow and not willing to accommodate," said the user.

Several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, have reached out to their passengers on Twitter to resolve their issues.

