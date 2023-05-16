Air Force's C-17 Globemaster Stuck At Leh Runway, Flights Cancelled

The C-17 Globemaster is facing serviceability issues, said IAF officials.

Almost all flights to and from the Leh airport were cancelled today as a transport aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force remains stuck on its lone runway due to a technical issue.

The C-17 Globemaster is facing serviceability issues, said Air Force officials. The blocked runway at the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport prevented any takeoff or landing during the day, leading to the flight cancellations.

Julley !!!

Due to some avoidable circumstances, today almost all flights were cancelled from IXL.

Concerned agencies are continuously working on it to rectify the aforesaid circumstance and to make flights operational by tomorrow as per schedule.

Further updates will be shared. — Leh Airport (@LehAirport) May 16, 2023

Several passengers took to Twitter to complain about no flights being available tomorrow.

@airindia My flight for Chandigarh to Leh today was cancelled because of IAF's technical issue on the runway. At the airport, I was told that I would be provided with an additional flight tomorrow. Now the customer care is stating that no flights are available till 23rd of May?! — Stanzin Dewang (@DewangStanzin) May 16, 2023

@flyspicejet SG124 is cancelled due to airforce runway blocking n now we're stuck at leh airport w/o any further communication@IndiGo6E also have flight from del to hyd 6E605 which are going to miss.Yet didnt receive refund for cancelled @GoFirstairways@AAI_Official@PMOIndia — Vishv (@iamvishv07) May 16, 2023

A photo shared by a flyer showed stranded passengers at the Delhi airport after their flight to Leh was cancelled.

@IndiGo6E unfortunate passangers stranded at Delhi airport as indigo cancelled flights to Leh! Indigo not willing to take us tomorrow and not willing to accommodate! pic.twitter.com/GFXQpaxZkw — SREEJITH KUMAR (@drsree80) May 16, 2023

Several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, have reached out to their passengers on Twitter to resolve their issues.