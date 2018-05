An Indian Air Force Cheetah helicopter crash-landed in Jammu and Kashmir's Natha Top today

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force crash-landed in Natha Top in Jammu and Kashmir soon after it took off on a routine sortie this morning, official sources said.The two passengers and two crew members on board the military chopper are safe, they said.The helicopter was on a routine sortie from Jammu when it crash-landed at the Natha Top helipad at around 9:50 am, the sources said. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.