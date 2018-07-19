AIADMK, Navin Patnaik's BJD Llikely To Help PM Modi In No-Trust Vote

Hectic rounds of meetings are being held on both sides of the political divide ahead of tomorrow's no-confidence motion against the government.

Given the NDA's sheer strength in numbers in parliament's lower house, there is little doubt about the outcome of the voting. Still both sides are trying to garner every possible vote.

The big question will be the decision of the fence sitters -- sources in Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK and Naveen Patkaik's BJD have indicated that both parties will abstain.

The AIADMK, sources said, will take part in the discussion and highlight the government's shortcomings.