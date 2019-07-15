Ahmedabad-Bound IndiGo Flight Returns To Goa After 'Technical Glitch'

There were around 180 passengers on board the IndiGo aircraft and all were safe (Representational)

An Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo flight carrying around 180 passengers returned to the Goa airport Monday after taking-off as it developed a "technical glitch", a senior Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

The flight landed safely at the Dabolim airport, around 40km from Panaji, at around 4.45 pm, he said.

Airport director Gagan Malik told PTI that the IndiGo flight, which had taken off for Ahmedabad from the Dabolim airport, had to make a mid-air turn back due to a "technical glitch".

He said there were around 180 passengers on board the aircraft and all were safe.

The Indian Navy-run airport, Goa's only aerodrome, handles operations of both civilian and military aircraft.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.