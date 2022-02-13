Ahead Of Punjab Polls, PM Modi Meets Radha Soami Satsang Sect Chief

Radha Soami Satsang Beas enjoys a considerable following in Punjab. The state will go to the assembly polls on February 20.

Ahead Of Punjab Polls, PM Modi Meets Radha Soami Satsang Sect Chief

PM also posted a picture of the meeting on his Twitter handle.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Radha Soami Satsang Beas' chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon and praised the spiritual organisation for its social service.

"Earlier today, I had the honour of meeting Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The social service initiatives of the RSSB are commendable," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

He also posted a picture of their meeting on his Twitter handle.

Radha Soami Satsang Beas enjoys a considerable following in Punjab. The state will go to the assembly polls on February 20.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

.