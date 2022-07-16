Ahead of Parliament Session, KCR's Big Outreach To Opposition Parties

KCR is planning to launch nationwide protests to "expose" the NDA government, sources told NDTV.

Ahead of the Monsoon session of the parliament, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is reaching out to "like-minded parties" to launch a united attack against the centre's alleged anti-people policies, NDTV has learnt.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi president, also known as KCR, has telephoned the heads of non-BJP parties, including Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee (Trinamool Congress) and Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar to launch nationwide protests to "expose" the NDA government undemocratic attitude, sources told NDTV.

He has also spoken to Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and the close aides of MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (Mr Stalin is in hospital after testing positive for Covid). The leaders of major opposition parties have responded positively to his proposals, the sources added.

"KCR spoke to some Chief Ministers on phone on Friday. He is also holding talks with some national leaders. He is ready to save the country from the Union government's undemocratic policies," a source said.

Once an enthusiastic supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government - Telangana Rashtra Samithi has often backed the PM Modi on key issues in Parliament, the Telangana Chief Minister is now one of the leading opposition voices towards the Centre and the BJP on several issues.

Last week, he described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "weakest and inefficient" Prime Minister ever in the country. He also added that there is a need for "Narendra Modi Government should go and a non-BJP government should come" at the Centre.

In April, Mr Rao promised to work to the best of his abilities in 'saving the country' from NDA government's policies. Addressing his party workers at the 21st Foundation day event, he said the country needs an alternative agenda and not political fronts or regrouping.