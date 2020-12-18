Ahead Of Amit Shah's Visit, BJP Assigns 'Mission Bengal' To 6 Ministers

BJP has tasked six of it central ministers to hold the campaign in Bengal. (Representational)

Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's Bengal visit, the BJP has assigned different parts of the state to six Union Ministers to prep for assembly polls five months away.

These ministers have been tasked with taking charge of the BJP's campaign in different Lok Sabha seats of Bengal.

The ministers are Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Munda, Pralhad Patel, Sanjeev Baliyan, Nityanand Rai and Mansukh Bhai Mandaviya. Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra will also be assigned constituencies.

Pralhad Patel has been given charge of six Lok Sabha seats and the others have been allotted five Lok Sabha seats each.

They have been asked to visit their assigned Lok Sabha seats every month and devote 10 to 15 days each time until the assembly elections, likely to be held in March-April.

Sources say their task involves strengthening the party organization at the grassroots level, identifying key issues in the assembly seats in their charge and scouting for candidates.

They will coordinate with the BJP's central leadership and report directly to Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and General Secretary organization BL Santosh.

Home Minister Amit Shah's trip to Bengal has been preceded by a series of resignations from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

At least four rebels have quit the Trinamool over the last 24 hours and one of them, Suvendu Adhikari, is likely to join the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah.

The Union Home Minister, the party's key strategist for Bengal, has set a target of 200 of the state's 294 seats for the assembly polls.

The BJP sees it as a realistic target after making spectacular gains in last year's national election. The BJP upped its tally from 2 to 18 of Bengal's 41 seats, leaving the Trinamool stunned.