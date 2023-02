AgustaWestland Scam: Supreme Court Denies Bail To Alleged Middleman Christian Michel James

It, however, said James may pursue his remedy of regular bail before the trial court.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied bail to Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam cases, who is being probed by both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

The Rs 3,600-crore alleged scam relates to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said James' argument that he be released on bail on the ground that he has served half of the maximum sentence in the cases cannot be accepted.

It, however, said James may pursue his remedy of regular bail before the trial court in the cases.

James has sought bail under section 436A of CrPC which says that a person can be released on bail if he has completed half of the maximum sentence prescribed for the offence.

