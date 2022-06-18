Bihar Stops Train Services As 'Agnipath' Rampage Continues

Train services have been stopped in Bihar till 8 pm today and will be suspended again at 4 am tomorrow till 8 pm, authorities said as the state continued to reel under the worst outbreak of violence over the 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme.

A railway station and a police vehicle were torched and several law enforcers injured in stone-throwing as protesters tried to enforce a bandh, calling for a rollback of the new scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

Deadly violence by armed forces aspirants upset with the new programme continued in several states despite new assurances and concessions by the government.