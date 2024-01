Agent Of Pak Intelligence Agency ISI Arrested In Uttar Pradesh: Cops

The Uttar Pradesh Police's STF has arrested an alleged agent of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI in Muzaffarnagar district, officials said here on Thursday.

A UP Special Task Force (STF) statement said Tehseem alias Mota, a resident of Shamli district, was arrested in Budhana area of Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday. He was charged with disturbing the unity, integrity and social harmony of the country by collecting weapons as part of a conspiracy hatched with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

On August 2 last year, the STF had arrested a person named Imran after recovering fake currency from him. On August 16, the agency arrested a criminal, Kalim, for gathering weapons with the help of ISI.

The STF said Tehseem was absconding in both these cases.

The agency said during interrogation, Tehseem disclosed that his brother Kalim keeps visiting Pakistan. He asked him to prepare his people to "disturb the communal harmony, work to create riots in India and make it an Islamic nation by implementing Shariat law in the country". He was promised a lot of money for carrying out these nefarious activities, the statement read.

The STF claimed that Tehseem also said he and his brother Kaleem had obtained fake mobile SIM cards and were in touch with another ISI agent, Dilshad alias Mirza in Pakistan, through WhatsApp and used to pass on sensitive information to him.

According to the statement, the FIR against Tehseem has been registered in Shamli district.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)