After UP Bypoll Debacle, Mayawati Blames BJP For Poor Show

The BJP made the Samajwadi Party win some seats, Mayawati said

The Bahujan Samaj Party has blamed the ruling BJP for its debacle in Uttar Pradesh, saying it helped the Samajwadi Party win some seats.

In the bypolls to 11 assembly segments, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal (S) bagged 8 seats and the Samajwadi Party three.

The SP, which emerged as the biggest gainer, wrested Zaidpur seat from the ruling BJP and Jalalpur from the BSP, while retaining Rampur.

"As part of a conspiracy to bring the morale of the BSP men down before the UP Vidhan Sabha elections, the BJP in these bypolls made the Samajwadi Party win some seats and not allow the BSP to win a single seat," BSP president Mayawati tweeted after the loss in the elections.

The Uttar Pradesh bypoll results have come as a setback for the BSP which had sought to project itself as the main opposition party in the state.

It not only failed to retain its Jalalpur seat but also pushed to the fourth spot in six of the 11 assembly segments.

BSP's Chaya Verma lost the Jalalpur seat to Samajwadi Party's Subhash Rai by a slender margin of 790 votes.

Chaya Verma is the daughter of senior BSP leader Lalji Verma and Jalalpur was a BSP stronghold from where its candidate Ritesh Pandey had won the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

The party candidates fared below Congress nominees and also lost deposits at many of the seats.

