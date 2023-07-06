After Tomatoes, Even Ginger And Chilli Burn Holes In Consumers' Pockets

A potent mix of heatwaves, heavy rain and supply-chain disruptions is driving the prices of several vegetables through the roof across the country. While tomatoes have been making headlines, prices of cauliflower, ginger and even the humble green chilli are hurting the budgets of consumers.

Tomatoes are selling for nearly Rs 145 per kg in Delhi today, a single cauliflower costs Rs 80, ginger is going for about Rs 380 a kg (Rs 38 for 100 gm) and green chilli costs Rs 170 a kg (Rs 17 for 100 gm).

The rising prices come at a time when the country was expecting inflation to come down. The Consumer Price Index-based inflation had eased to 4.25% in May against 4.7% in April.

NDTV spoke to people in a market in New Delhi, some of whom still have fond memories of vegetable vendors throwing in some coriander leaves and green chillies with every purchase.

"Vegetable prices have gone up a lot. Things that were Rs 20 per kg a few days ago are now costing double. Tomatoes are the most expensive," said a buyer.

Another consumer said, "The vendors told me that the prices are high because the vegetables are being sourced from further away than usual. They are saying heavy rain in several areas has affected the movement of trucks."

While the government has said that the price rise is a temporary phenomenon, the opposition has attacked the centre over the issue. On Tuesday, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate had held a press conference with a basket of tomatoes, garlic, ginger and green chillies and said this could be a good gifting option as just those four items had cost her Rs 1,070.

Amid the rising prices, tomatoes worth Rs 2.5 lakh were stolen from a woman's farm in Karnataka on Tuesday night. The thieves allegedly stole nearly 60 bags of tomatoes from the farm in a village in Hassan district.