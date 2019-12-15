'After Christmas': Amit Shah Offers Hope To Meghalaya On Citizenship Law

Conrad Sangma led delegation met Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday.

Union home minister Amit Shah has assured that the concerns of Meghalaya regarding the newly passed citizenship law will be looked into, the state's Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said. Meghalaya is one of the northeastern states which have been witnessing widespread protests over the law. There have been concerns that the application of law - meant to facilitate citizenship for non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh - will dilute the tribal demography of the state.

Following widespread protests and violence in state capital Shillong and other areas, parts of the state have been under curfew for much of the week.

Yesterday, Mr Sangma tweeted:

Thank you Hon'ble Home Minister @AmitShah ji for hearing us and assuring to resolve our concerns. pic.twitter.com/imQErbKc1X — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) December 14, 2019

"Sangma ji and his colleagues said there is a problem in Meghalaya. I tried to make them understand that there is no issue. Yet, they asked me to change something (of the Act)," Mr Shah said at an election rally in Jharkhand.

"I asked Sangma-ji to come to me when he is free after Christmas and we can think constructively for a solution for Meghalaya. There is nothing to fear," he said.

Curfew is still in place in Shillong, though it has been relaxed in the evenings following improvement in the ground situation.

On Friday, a day after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was signed off by President Ram Nath Kovind, thousands of people hit the streets in protest.

A massive crowd was tear-gassed and lathi-charged by the police after they reportedly threw stones at the police near the Raj Bhavan. In the Williamnagar town, 250 km from Shillong, protestors heckled Chief Minister Sangma as he landed from a chopper to take part in a public function.

Soon after, mobile internet and SMS services were blocked across the state, markets remained shut and vehicles stayed off the roads.