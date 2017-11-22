After Lalu's Wife Threatens PM With Violence, A Shocker From Son Yesterday, Rabri Devi said there is no dearth of people in Bihar who are willing to "chop off PM Modi's hands".

Lalu Yadav's family members appear to be in competition when it comes to threatening political opponents with violence. Today, Lalu Yadav's son, Tej Pratap Yadav, prophesied an assault by him on Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, a senior BJP leader. The latter's mistake: inviting Tej Pratap Yadav to his son's wedding early next month "If I attend, I will enter his house and beat him up. If I go to his son's marriage, I will expose him," promised Tej Pratap Yadav, who was a minister in Bihar till July. His remark, made earlier today, has not been defended so far by his party. The BJP has so far not commented on the controversy.Yesterday, his mother, Rabri Devi, said there is no dearth of people in Bihar who are willing to "chop off PM Modi's hands." Her assertion was intended as riposte after a senior BJP leader in Bihar said anyone who expresses criticism of the PM "should have their fingers cut off."Lalu Yadav and family are smarting over being dumped earlier this year by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who swapped the Congress and them as allies for the BJP. He pinned his decision to a corruption case filed by the CBI against Lalu Yadav, 69, and his sons.Tej Pratap's younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, was Deputy Chief Minister.The Lalu clan has accused Mr Kumar of surrendering his secularism and political ideology in order to join PM Modi's national coalition as a way of ensuring he is on the side that appears to be far ahead of the opposition in the bid for the nearing general election.Today, Lalu Yadav's party decided that in the next Bihar election, due in 2020, Tejashwi Yadav will run for Chief Minister against Mr Kumar.