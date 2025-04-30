After J&K Attack, India Warns Pak Over Unprovoked Firing: Report

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after last week's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pehalgam, in which 26 people were killed, key military officials of both countries have spoken over the hotline and New Delhi has warned Islamabad against "unprovoked violations" along the Line of Control, sources have told news agency ANI.

"Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan talked over the hotline yesterday to discuss the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan. India warned Pakistan against the unprovoked violations by Pakistan Army along the Line of Control," the sources were quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The details of the conversation came on a day when Pakistan violated the ceasefire on the International Border in Jammu after resorting to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control for six straight days.

"Further to the previous update about 29-30 April (night), unprovoked small arms firing by Pakistan Army was also reported from their posts across the Line of Control in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, as well as across the International Border in the Pargwal Sector," a defence spokesman said, adding that Indian Army troops responded "appropriately".

Firing across the International Border is rare and is being seen as an escalation from Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

India's Measures, Pak's Response

After nationwide outrage over the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in the targeted attack, India has taken a series of diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including revoking visas and suspending the key Indus Waters Treaty, which lays out how water from the six rivers of the Indus system will be shared between the countries.

Pakistan has responded by closing its airspace to Indian airlines and threatening to suspend all bilateral agreements - including the important Simla Agreement, which recognises the ceasefire line of December 17, 1971 as the Line of Control. The ceasefire violations after this announcement are also seen as important in this context.