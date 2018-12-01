After Drunk Fight, Man Kills Mother By Throwing Her On The Ground: Police

The 30-year-old man has been arrested and sent to jail custody (Representational)

A 60-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her son after an altercation when they were both in an inebriated condition in Jharkhand, police said Saturday.

The 30-year-old son has been arrested and sent to jail custody by an East Singhbhum court.

The incident took place at Poradih village in East Singhbhum district, about 20 kms from Jamshedpur on Friday night after both drank beer and had an altercation over a small matter, officer-in-charge of Kowali police station Diwakar Dubey said.

The son allegedly lifted his mother and repeatedly flung her to the ground and she died on the spot, he said.

Police rushed to the spot on receiving information and seized the body. The son was also arrested, Mr Dubey added.