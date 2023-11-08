'Just Looking Like A Wow': Indian Railways Jumps On Viral Instagram Trend

The trend started after a video of Delhi-based businesswoman Jasmeen Kaur went viral.

After the celebrities and cricketers, it was Indian Railways' turn to jump onto the "Just looking like a wow!" bandwagon. On November 4, the Ministry of Railways shared two photos of the blue and the newly launched tangerine Vande Bharat Express on X, formerly Twitter. In its post, the ministry wrote, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow!”



The pictures showed the Vande Bharat Express trains passing through the Vellayil Station in Thiruvananthapuram- Kasaragod section of Kerala.





Blue and Tangerine #VandeBharatExpress



So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow!



Location: Vellayil Station in Thiruvananthapuram- Kasaragod section of Kerala pic.twitter.com/qpcohOyLFw — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 4, 2023



And then it was Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who shared the same photos and wrote, “Just looking like a WoW!”

Just looking like a WoW! pic.twitter.com/FcwCiWGcaD — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 8, 2023



The tangerine Vande Bharat Express runs on the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram route and passes through Alappuzha. The first tangerine was inaugurated on September 24 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing from Delhi. The saffron-coloured train is Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express.



The Kerala got its first Vande Bharat Express in April this year. The train route covers 11 districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. It runs six days a week, barring Thursdays.



The "Just looking like a wow!" trend started after a video of Delhi-based businesswoman Jasmeen Kaur went viral in October. In the video, Ms Jaur, who owns a women's clothing store, talked about a salwar suit, saying, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow”.



While people on Instagram were quick to pick the trend, it wasn't until Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone lip-synched the dialogue that celebrities joined her. From Nick Jonas and Ashley Graham to Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh and cricketer K L Rahul, the "just looking like a wow" trend has smitten almost everyone.



At the Jio World Plaza on Tuesday, Ranveer complimented Nita Ambani using the viral lines. “Whilst looking so beautiful, so elegant. Just looking like a wow,” the clip shows him saying.