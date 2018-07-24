After Bahuda Yatra In Odisha, Hindus, Muslims Unite To Clean Streets

Bahuda Yatra symbolises the retreat of the deities to their abode.

In a display of communal harmony, a group of people, consisting of Hindus and Muslims, joined hands to clean up the streets after the 'Bahuda Yatra' or return car festival of Lord Jagannath in Odisha's Baripada on Monday.

The volunteers talked about the importance of cleanliness, adding that it had nothing to do with religion.

"Cleanliness doesn't have any religion. So, we all have come together. We feel lucky to have been given this opportunity," a volunteer told ANI.

Another volunteer said, "We want to set an example for people of the country. We should keep our cities clean in order to stay healthy."

One of the volunteers said, "cleanliness has no religion".

The 'Rath Yatra' is an annual event, during which idols of Lord Jagannath (Vishnu), his elder brother Balabhadra and younger sister Subhadra are taken out in a procession to Gundicha Temple, where they are placed for nine days.

Bahuda Yatra symbolises the retreat of the deities to their abode.

Millions of people join the procession for the chariot festival, which takes place in the Hindu month of Ashada every year.