After Attack On Migrants In Gujarat, MLA Alpesh Thakor Sits On Fast

Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor, who is facing heat over violence against hindi-speaking migrants in Gujarat, began his day-long fast in Ahmedabad today to promote "peace and harmony" among people.

The MLA said "someone may have said something" against migrants, but the real culprits are those who "politicised the entire issue."

Members of the migrant community, especially those hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were targeted in several parts of the state following the arrest of a Bihar native for allegedly raping a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district earlier this month.

The attacks led to exodus of over 60,000 migrants, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

In his address at the 'Sadbhavna Upvas' (fast for goodwill) venue near his residence in Ranip area, Mr Thakor said he never indulged in spreading hatred.

"I am not at all into spreading hatred. I am not that kind of person. We (Thakor community) are pure at heart. It is possible that someone may have said something (against migrants), but we do not harbour any grudge against anyone. We never indulge in violence," the Congress MLA said.

"We all need to make sure that Gujarat's image does not get tarnished. No one is migrant... the word itself is wrong. I think some people are politicising the issue. This is an attempt to break the country. Dividing people in the name of states is something I or my people will never do," he said.

After the rape incident, Mr Thakor had publicly blamed a "non-Gujarati" for the crime.

The MLA today said he and his people were branded "anti-nationals" for demanding justice for the girl.

"We only demanded justice for the 14-month old girl. But, we were labelled as anti-nationals. We are not like that. We may have committed some mistakes, but we are not those who harass poor people. Ultimately, we all are Indians. Stop maligning our image," Thokar said.

Police have arrested several members of the Thakor Sena in connection with the attacks on migrants and also named the outfit in the FIR.

"It is the state government's responsibility to arrest people if they are involved. But, at least do not politicise the issue. We are not culprits. Many innocent Thakor youths are wrongfully arrested," the MLA alleged.