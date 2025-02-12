After AAP Rout In Delhi, INDIA Bloc's Next Hiccup: A Sena-Sharad Pawar Row

The Opposition INDIA bloc, facing an existential crisis following the rout of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, is now witnessing an impending row in Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar, the veteran leader of Maharashtra Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi and seen as the glue of the alliance, has hugely upset ally Shiv Sena.

Mr Pawar has conferred an award -- the Mahadji Shinde Rashtra Gaurav Puraskar -- at a function on Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was instrumental in splitting the Sena and pulling down Mr Thackeray's government.

On Tuesday, Mr Shinde received the award from Mr Pawar on the occasion of the 98th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Delhi. In his subsequent address, he shared that he has good relations with Mr Pawar.

The Sena, now, is on the warpath.

Expressing his displeasure, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said he did not expect Pawar to participate in the function and confer an award on Mr Shinde.

How can a "backstabber" who betrayed Shiv Sena and broke the party be awarded by a senior leader like Mr Pawar, he said. Calling the event a "political gathering of brokers", he said "Such awards given to political leaders are either bought or sold".

The BJP's Shaina NC taunted Mr Raut, saying he has "lost his mental balance".

"He will never get any award, therefore, is objecting to the Rashtra Gaurav award. One should be happy and proud that the awardee is from the Marathi community," she said.

Mr Pawar has routinely made headlines and sparked speculation about switch in sides with his unexpected moves and his political past.

The last time this had happened was when he applauded the work of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh sometime after the opposition's rout in the assembly election.