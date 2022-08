Aerospace Startup To Offer Multipurpose Drone To Army

The Army intends to further the usage of drones in its day-to-day activities.

Drone startup Garuda Aerospace would be offering its multipurpose drones for strategic and tactical operations of the Army, the company said on Thursday.

Garuda Aerospace has been invited by the Army to dispatch its technical team to undertake the modification and help them maintain timeline and operations while performing their duties.

The Army has evinced keen interest to utilise Garuda Aerospace expertise and technical knowledge in the field of drone technology to use drones more effectively, the company said in a statement here.

The Army intends to further the usage of drones in its day-to-day activities as well as bolster effectiveness of special missions by detecting and disrupting transnational organised criminal networks, it said.

"Garuda Aerospace has created significant traction by deploying drones for unique applications to support the Indian Army and now will be using multipurpose drones for strategic and tactical operations. The collaboration will also help us in meeting defence requirements.." company Founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.

"Our drones are designed with artificial intelligence and machines which have rapid learning," he said.

