Adani Group, Google Announce Tie-Up To Supply Clean Energy In India

The new project will come up at the renewable energy plant in Gujarat's Khavda. (File)

The Adani Group and Google have announced a partnership to help boost the supply of clean energy across the country. A new project coming up in the world's largest renewable energy plant in Gujarat will supply energy as part of the collaboration, the two companies said in a joint release.

The new solar-wind hybrid energy project at the renewable energy plant in Gujarat's Khavda is likely to begin operations after mid-2025.

The joint release said the collaboration will advance the collective sustainability goals of the two companies and add more clean energy to India's grid.

"With proven capabilities in delivering large scale wind, solar, hybrid and energy storage projects, Adani is well-positioned to provide customised renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to meet their energy requirements and reduce their carbon footprint," said the release.

It said Adani Group also plans to increase the focus on commercial and merchant segments to help decarbonise industries.

The release said this partnership will help advance Google's "24/7 carbon-free energy goal" by ensuring cloud services and operations in India are supported by clean energy.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)