"Working Towards Making India Self-Reliant": Adani Defence CEO

Adani Defence CEO Ashish Rajvanshi today said that the it is working towards making the country self-reliant in the defence sector. "Like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, we are working towards making our country self-reliant," said Mr Rajvanshi at the NDTV Defence Summit.

"Initially, there was a bit of hesitation in dealing with the private players. But, in the last two to three years, the kind of support that we got from the government is very encouraging," he said.

Earlier at the summit, Rajnath Singh highlighted the government's focus on an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', or a 'self-reliant India', when considering the defence sector. "In 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government came to power, we put defence sector as our main priority. 'Atmanirbharta', or 'self-reliance', was encouraged... we introduced many make-in-India initiatives and our focus was on military modernisation," he said.

"Private and public sectors need to make an effort together for the country's progress," Mr Rajvanshi said.

He also insisted that development of drones, counter drones, arms and artillery have been the company's focus area which is aligned with the future of warfare.