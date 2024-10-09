Adani Airports Partners With Thales To Enhance Indian Flying Experience

AAHL has extended the partnership to implement an Airport Operation Control Centre (APOC).

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India's largest private airport operator, and global tech leader Thales, have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at revolutionising airport operations and enhancing passenger experience across India. Thales will provide integrated solutions focused on three core areas: smart airport security, biometric passenger journey, and operational efficiency.

Since early 2024, Thales has deployed its Fly to Gate biometric system at seven AAHL airports, offering touchless, facial recognition-based ID verification, drastically reducing the need for physical documents and cutting passenger processing times by up to 30%. The system, aligned with the government's DigiYatra initiative, enhances security while simplifying travel.

"We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Adani Airport Holdings Limited to bring innovative technology solutions to revolutionise airport operations and the passenger experience in India. Our Fly to Gate biometric solution for DigiYatra and the smart Airport Operation Control Centre (APOC) will enable AAHL to streamline operations and also ensure a secure and simplified journey for millions of passengers. Together, we are committed to support India in its vision of becoming the largest aviation market in the world by 2047," said Ashish Saraf, VP and Country Director for India, Thales.

AAHL has extended the partnership to implement an Airport Operation Control Centre (APOC) across all its airports. This cloud-based platform will centralize operational data, using automation, big data analytics, and AI to boost airport management and security. The APOC will enhance efficiency by predicting resource shortages and streamlining workflows.

The seven airports currently using Fly to Gate technology are Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram. This partnership positions AAHL to support India's goal of becoming the world's largest aviation market by 2047.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)