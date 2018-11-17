Activist Varavara Rao Arrested Again For Alleged Link To Maoist Plot

Nine activists across the country had been raided by the Pune Police for alleged Maoist links; five of them were arrested, including Varavara Rao.

Varavara Rao had been arrested in August after a raid at his home. (File)

Hyderabad: 

Maoist ideologue and writer P Varavara Rao was arrested once again from his home in Hyderabad today after his house arrest for his alleged involvement in a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to an end. He had been arrested in August after a raid at his home and the houses of his family members and friends, including a journalist, by the Pune Police.

Varavara RaoMaoist LinkActivists arrest

