Active Coronavirus Cases In Delhi Now Below 10,000, 12 Deaths In 24 Hours

Delhi has made 972 recoveries over the last day, with total recoveries at 1,25,226 now (Representational)

After weeks of battling a sharp surge in coronavirus cases, Delhi has less than 10,000 active cases today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared days after the national capital reported its fewest Covid-related deaths in a month.

There have been 12 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours; the figure a day earlier was 17.

Active cases left in Delhi less than 10,000 today. Delhi is now at 14th position in terms of active cases



No of deaths have come down to 12 today



I am proud of you, Delhiites. Your "Delhi model" being discussed everywhere



But we shud not get complacent and take all precautions

Out of a total of 1.38 lakh people who contracted COVID-19 in the past few months, just 9,897 active cases remain; 5,461 of them are in home isolation with mild symptoms.

Indicating a major slump in the overall COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the city reported just 674 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This is the fourth consecutive day when the number of new Covid cases has been under 1,000.

Some 972 people were declared free of coronavirus, taking the recovery rate to 89.88 per cent. According to the state government data, 1,25,226 people out of Delhi's total coronavirus patients have recovered.

The city's death rate stands at 2.89 per cent with 12 COVID-19 deaths today.

Delhi has recorded a steady decline in active cases shows its R-value, or reproduction number, for COVID-19 which has fallen below one, as is the case in Mumbai and Chennai - India's biggest coronavirus hotspots.

R-value is the number of people getting infected by an already infected person on an average.

Explaining the Delhi figure of 0.66 to illustrate the concept, Sitabhra Sinha, professor of physics at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai, who led the study, said this means that every group of 100 infected persons in the city can currently pass on the infection to another 60 people on an average.

"Continuation of such a low value of R in a community implies that the current wave of the pandemic is on the decline and could be brought under control in the near future with continued containment measures," said Dibyendu Nandi, professor of physics at Kolkata's Indian Institute of Science Education and Research.