Accused Pulls Out Knife In Odisha Court, Threatens To Kill Judge

An undertrial man brandished a knife and threatened to kill a sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) inside her court chamber at Berhampur in Odisha's Ganjam district on Monday, a police officer said.

Lawyers and court staff present there overpowered Bhagaban Sahu, who was out on bail, and handed him over to the police.

The SDJM is safe, Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M told PTI.

Sahu was arrested under various IPC sections including 307 (attempt to murder). Further investigation is underway.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the SDJM was working in her chamber beside the courtroom. The accused suddenly went there and wielded a knife at her, the SP said.

Sahu, who has four cases pending against him, came to the court to attend the hearing.

