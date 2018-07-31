Accused In Bihar's Child Rapes Has A Shocking Response To Arrest: A Grin

The man allegedly at the heart of Muzaffarpur's house of horrors -- a children's shelter where more than 30 girls were tortured and sexually abused over a period of 4 years -- was seen grinning hugely while being led away by the police today. Brajesh Thakur, the 50-year-old politically connected owner of the shelter home in Bihar, was arrested after the girls accused him of systematic rape, abuse and torture. His parting gesture, widely circulated on social media, triggered outrage.

The chargesheet against him accuses him of rape. Nine others have been charged in the document, which details a network of police, politicians, administration and criminals exploiting and torturing the girls at the home.

Nightmarish stories of sexual abuse, drugging, beatings, torture and even allegations of murder have been emerging from the shelter home after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences made their research public earlier this month.

Brajesh Thakur was the perpetrator of much of the depravity, the girls have said. The others involved included the home's caretaker, "Kiran Aunty", who often sexually abused the girls. The youngest to be raped at the home was a seven-year-old speech-impaired child.

Yesterday, the police said 11 women were found to have disappeared from another shelter home run by Brajesh Thakur.

Locals say Brajesh Thakur, who ran a local daily, "Pratah Kamal", was known in Patna's corridors of power. He ran several non-profits and was a member of several state-level committees. Many have accused him of bribing his way to profit and privileges.

Old-timers say in the '90s, his father was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigations in connection with selling newsprint quota.