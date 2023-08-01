Absolute Breakdown Of Constitutional Machinery In Manipur: Supreme Court

In scathing remarks against the Manipur government over the violence in the state, the Supreme Court said today that there has been an absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state for the past two months.

Terming the investigation "lethargic", Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who is heading the bench, said there has been a delay in FIRs being registered and statements being recorded.

When the hearing began this afternoon, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that

6,523 FIRs related to the violence have been registered, and 11 of these pertain to crimes against women and children. He said the data was part of a status report that he is submitting in the court.

