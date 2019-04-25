Abdul Gani Turk, 1993 Mumbai Blasts Convict, Dies In Nagpur Prison

Abdul Gani Turk, convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, was lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail

Abdul Gani Turk, a 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict lodged at the Nagpur Central Jail, died Thursday, an official said.

Turk, 68, was lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail since 2012.

Convicted for planting a bomb at Century Bazar, one of the 12 sites devastated by serial blasts in the country's financial capital on March 12, 1993, Turk was serving life imprisonment after his death sentence was commuted.

At least 257 people died in the blasts. Jail superintendent Rani Bhosle told PTI that Turk was not keeping well for some time and was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here on April 22.

Later he was brought back and being treated at the prison hospital. He fell unconscious Thursday morning and rushed to the GMCH where he was declared dead around 12.45 pm, she said.

He had suffered paralysis last year. The cause of death will be known after autopsy report is available, the superintendent added.

