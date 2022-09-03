AAP's Raghav Chadha Visits President, Discusses Several Issues

Raghav Chadha presented the President with a replica of the Golden Temple

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha visited President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today and discussed several issues.

The Rajya Sabha member tweeted about his meeting with the President.

"Honoured to meet and extend my best wishes to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji in New Delhi today. @rashtrapatibhvn."

Honoured to meet and extend my best wishes to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji in New Delhi today. @rashtrapatibhvnpic.twitter.com/XJ1T9pL3d5 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 3, 2022

Mr Chadha also presented the President with a replica of the Golden Temple in Amritsar and shared a picture on his Twitter handle.

The AAP MP's meeting with the President comes against the backdrop of the party's fierce charge against the ruling BJP over the Delhi excise policy case.

Senior party leaders, including Mr Chadha, have accused the BJP of misusing central agencies to target AAP leaders. The party, which has been pushing hard to expand its national footprint, has said the BJP is wary of the AAP challenge in the 2024 general elections and is trying to frame its leaders.