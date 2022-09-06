AAP's Raghav Chadha Visits Pacer Arshdeep Singh's Family After Trolling

Raghav Chadha meeting Arshdeep Singh's family in Punjab

"We all stand firmly with Arsh today", underlined Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha after meeting the family of the Indian cricketer who was at the receiving end of vicious social media trolls for dropping a crucial catch in the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match.

"I just met bowling superstar Arshdeep's family in Kharar, Punjab. His parents have persevered & sacrificed so much. His struggle & perseverance, from humble origins to playing for India at international stage is inspiring. We all stand firmly with Arsh today," Mr Chaddha posted on Twitter, along with a #IStandWithHarshdeep.

Amid mounting criticism, parents of pacer Arshdeep Singh offered words of support and encouragement to their son and the entire India team. They added that the family is taking all the comments on internet in a "positive way".

The 23-year-old pacer dropped an important catch in the 18th over of Pakistan's innings against India in the Super 4 clash while the former were chasing a target of 182. Singh dropped Asif Ali. Arshdeep Singh was given the final over to defend seven runs, but was unsuccessful.

"Everyone wants their team to win. When it does not happen, fans take out their anger on players through their words. We are taking this all in a positive manner. The match was pretty nice," said Darshan Singh, the cricketer's father, to news agency ANI.

Pacer's mother Daljeet Kaur also said that though the match against Pakistan was lost, it is normal for mistakes to happen.

Several former Indian cricketers have come out in support of Arshdeep, like Harbhajan Singh and Aakash Chopra, since then. Even Virat Kohli defended the youngster in the post-match press conference.

Even, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has come out in support of the youngster and asked fans to not "humiliate" the youngster as anyone could make mistakes.