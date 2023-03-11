'Can Put Me In Jail But...': AAP's Manish Sisodia On Probe Agency Custody

Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26 in the Delhi liquor policy case

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, who was arrested on February 26 in the Delhi liquor policy case, today tweeted to say that the probe agency cannot "break his spirit" by keeping him in their custody.

"Sir, you can trouble me by putting me in jail. But can't break my spirits. The British also gave trouble to the freedom fighters, but their spirits did not break," a rough translation of Mr Sisodia tweet in Hindi read.

साहेब जेल में डालकर मुझे कष्ट पहुँचा सकते हो,



मगर मेरे हौसले नहीं तोड़ सकते,



कष्ट अंग्रेजो ने भी स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों को दिए,



मगर उनके हौसले नहीं टूटे।



- जेल से मनीष सिसोदिया का संदेश - Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 11, 2023

His tweet came a day after he was sent to the Enforcement Directorate's custody for seven days in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The central agency arrested the AAP leader on Thursday, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail. Before that, Mr Sisodia was in the custody of Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, which arrested him on February 26 over alleged corruption in framing of now scrapped Delhi's liquor policy.