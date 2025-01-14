AAP's Delhi Poll Candidate Jitender Shunty Files Nomination Wearing PPE Kits

The Aam Aadmi Party's Shahdara candidate Jitender Singh Shunty filed his nomination on Tuesday wearing a PPE kit, to highlight his relief efforts as a frontline worker during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, Jitender Shunty handled more than 70,000 cremations and made dedicated efforts to ease people's sufferings, earning him the sobriquets "ambulance man" and "corona warrior".

Before filing his nomination, Mr Shunty, a Padma Shri awardee and a social activist, visited a cremation ground and smeared himself with ashes.

Addressing a rally, he expressed his commitment to the welfare of Shahdara's residents. The AAP candidate emphasised that infrastructure, healthcare, education, and employment, needed immediate attention and promised to address these concerns through active legislation and community outreach.

"We are here today to take a step forward in ensuring a brighter future for the people of Shahdara. Together, with the support of the Aam Aadmi Party, we will bring the change that this constituency deserves," Mr Shunty said.

Raghav Chadha, who joined Mr Shunty's rally, expressed confidence in his leadership.

"I am confident that under Jitender Shunty's leadership, Shahdara will see a transformation. His work on the ground and his connection with the people make him the ideal candidate to represent this constituency," the AAP Rajya Sabha MP stated.

The Congress has fielded Jagat Singh from Shahdara while the BJP is yet to announce its nominee for the seat.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

