AAP Slams Probe Agency For Claiming Arvind Kejriwal's Phone 'Missing'

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party today vehemently opposed investigators' claims that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had got rid of his old phone that is likely to have contained records of the alleged liquor scam. The Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating the case, has alleged that earlier, 170 phones were disposed of by witnesses to eliminate evidence in the case.

AAP had scoffed at the claims yesterday. Sources in the party alleged that the investigation is "being is conducted from the BJP office". The Enforcement Directorate, they alleged, is the "political partner of the BJP".

This morning, Delhi minister Atishi said the Enforcement Directorate is an "independent investigating agency".

"If the ED has something to say, they should file a chargesheet and say it in front of a judge," she added.

"I would like to tell all the officers of ED that the constitution and law of the country have given you some power. Do not violate this constitution. Do not kill the constitution... You people are not a subsidiary organization of the Bharatiya Janata Party. You are an independent investigative agency created under the laws of this country," she added.

Sources in the agency said yesterday that the phone used by Mr Kejriwal two years ago, when the alleged liquor scam was happening, is missing. When asked about it, the Chief Minister has said that he does not know where it is, sources had said.

Mr Kejriwal, arrested late on Thursday evening, si being questioned by the ED. He will be in the custody of the agency till March 28.