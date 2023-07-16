Will AAP Join Team Opposition Amid Tiff With Congress? Big Meet To Decide

Top Aam Aadmi Party leaders will today meet to deliberate on participation in the Opposition meet in Bengaluru on July 17-18, sources said. The party will also discuss its strategy for the upcoming Monsoon session of the parliament.

The meeting will be attended by members of AAP's Political Affairs Committee and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

After the first Opposition meet in Patna on June 23, the AAP had issued a statement saying that the Congress' hesitation and "refusal to act as a team player will make it very difficult for the AAP to be a part of any alliance that includes the Congress".

The AAP had said that it would not be part of any future opposition gatherings that include the Congress until the party publicly opposes the Centre's contentious ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi.