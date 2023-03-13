'AAP Leaders Not Afraid Of Jail': Raghav Chadha Jabs BJP

He also attacked BJP over the "misuse" of central agencies.

Attacking the BJP over the alleged "misuse" of central agencies, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha today said that party members are not afraid of going to jail, as they have emerged out of a movement.

Talking to ANI, Raghav Chadha said, "We have the capability to raise our issues by ourselves. And we are not alone, all the citizens of this country are with us. We will raise the issue of misuse of central agencies peacefully".

He also attacked BJP over the "misuse" of central agencies and said that AAP is not afraid to go to jail.

"The issue is not restricted to one person or one party. Sanjay Raut, Tejashwi Yadav, K Kavitha, Manish Sisodia. All of them are being probed on instructions from the Centre. If these leaders join BJP, all the investigation will stop," he said.

Raghav Chadha added, "There are huge number of politicians who had corruption allegations against their name. But, once they joined BJP, all the cases went to backburner. They (BJP) threaten leaders to either join their party or go to jail. We are not afraid of going to jail. We are a party that has emerged out of a movement".

On being asked about cenre seeking an action-taken report from Punjab over PM Modi security breach, Raghav Chadha said, "Punjab government will surely take all necessary actions on it and a formal reply will be given to the letter".

