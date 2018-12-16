AAP Leader Sanjay Singh To Attend Ashok Gehlot's Swearing-In Ceremony

Sanjay Singh confirmed that the Congress invited the party to attend Mr Gehlot's oath-taking ceremony.

In a sign of thaw in the relations between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Ashok Gehlot as Rajasthan chief minister.

"The invitation was for party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. I will attend the function on his behalf," Mr Singh told PTI.

AAP running the Delhi government is the main Opposition party in Punjab, which often attacks Congress leaders in these states.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken is a regular critic of the Kejriwal government on various issues.

The bitter rivals are understood to have been in touch to explore the possibility of an electoral alliance for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. AAP sources said backchannel talks were currently on between the two parties.

However, there is no official word on the alliance between them. The buzz got traction after Mr Kejriwal had, for the first time, took part in an Opposition meeting last week, which was attended by the Congress.