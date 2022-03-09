AAP Guards Goa Candidates After Congress Moved Its Own To Resort: Sources

Goa Elections 2022: Results will be declared on March 10.

A day after Congress moved its MLA candidates in Goa to a resort, the Aam Aadmi Party has also moved to keep its own candidates under guard. Sources say AAP candidates have been put together at certain locations in the state.

With predictions of a hung assembly in Goa, both parties have started ring-fencing their candidates to avoid a 2017 repeat.

Congress has reportedly moved its candidates to a resort in north Goa, where they will stay until Thursday's counting of votes is over and the results are out.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is in Goa ahead of the assembly election results, had yesterday told NDTV that his party is also on the guard against "those who steal candidates".

Referring to the 2017 polls results, when the Congress failed to form the government in Goa despite emerging as the single largest party, he said the party is "doubly guarding" its house and will not let it "be burgled" this time.

Congress is also in touch with other parties for an "anti-BJP front". Asked by NDTV if he was in touch with AAP and TMC, Mr Chidambaram said, "Not me directly, but Goan leaders of our party are in touch with Goan leaders of other parties".

Elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly were held on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10.