'Character Assassination': AAP's Poll Body Complaint Over BJP Online Posts

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the BJP over social media posts targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A delegation of AAP led by party MP Raghav Chadha today met with EC officials.

"The BJP is trying to tarnish the image of our party and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by posting ridiculous content on social media. They are trying to do character assassination. We have appealed to the Election Commission to take action against BJP," Mr Chadha told media.

"There must be some decorum even in politics. My request to the BJP would be to stop the character assassination of people. If you want to fight Kejriwal, then fight in the election field. We have explained in detail in the complaint which section of the law has been violated by the BJP on social media. We are sure EC will take appropriate action," he said.

AAP filed the complaint over a November 5 video posted by the BJP Delhi's official social media accounts, mocking Mr Kejriwal. AAP alleged that the BJP violated the People Representation Act and the Model code of conduct.

The Congress too has submitted evidence in the form of CDs related to the BJP's social media accounts to the Election Commission.

The Election Commission has prohibited the publication or publicizing of exit poll results from November 7 until November 30 evening in view of the ongoing assembly elections in five states.

According to the poll body, the ban will remain in effect from 7 am on November 7 till 6:30 pm on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all five states.

These elections are crucial as they are taking place months before the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May next year.

According to the Chief Election Commissioner, nearly 16 crore voters are eligible to vote in these elections.

