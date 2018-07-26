AAP Demands Use Of Ballot Papers In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Sanjay Singh said use of EVMs will mean that every vote goes in favour of the BJP (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded the use of ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections alleging that machines without Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) can be rigged to benefit the BJP.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) should give up its insistence on using EVMs because only 22 per cent of the over 16 lakh VVPAT machines ordered by the poll panel have been received so far, senior party leader and lawmaker Sanjay Singh said quoting a news report.

"If elections are held in say December or January, the Election Commission will not be able to equip all EVMs with VVPATs. In such a scenario, use of EVMs will mean that every vote goes in favour of the BJP," Mr Singh alleged in a press conference here.

There are many political parties including the Congress, CPI(M), SP and BSP, among others, that have opposed the use of EVMs, he said.

"I will write to the leaders of all like-minded parties and meet them for forming an all-party delegation that could meet the Election Commission to press the demand for use of ballot in the 2019 elections," he said.

AAP spokesman Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged the Modi government is "conspiring" to win the elections with deployment of EVMs without VVPAT units.

"It's a very big conspiracy of the Modi government to ensure majority for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

In April last year, the Centre had approved the purchase of 16.15 lakh VVPAT machines which print a slip for every vote cast, ensuring the vote goes to the intended candidate.