AAP Announces 'Mega Decongestion Project' In Delhi To Reduce Traffic Jams

Commuters have welcomed the move.

The Aam Aadmi Party-government in Delhi is working on a "mega decongestion project" to ensure smoother traffic on the capital's roads, the party announced today on Twitter.

77 corridors will be decongested, with high-traffic density zones getting cleared first. Roads will be redesigned, flyovers, underpasses and foot over bridges will be constructed at a large scale, AAP said.

"Tired of Traffic Jams? Your Govt is working on a Mega-decongestion Project! @ArvindKejriwal govt to decongest 77 corridors in Delhi. Will redesign roads, construct flyovers, underpasses & foot-over bridges at large scale. High-traffic density zones being decongested first," the party tweeted today.

Tired of Traffic Jams?🚦Your Govt is working on a Mega-decongestion Project!



▶️@ArvindKejriwal govt to decongest 77 corridors in Delhi

▶️Will redesign roads, construct flyovers, underpasses & foot-over bridges at large scale

▶️High-traffic density zones being decongested first pic.twitter.com/5OD9s2mYty — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 6, 2022

Traffic congestion is common in several areas of Delhi, especially inconveniencing commuters who travel every day for work.

AAP did not specify if there are plans to improve the drainage system too; even light rains often cause huge traffic jams in the city, as the roads are easily inundated.

Commuters have welcomed the move, explaining how everyday travel in heavy traffic affects their everyday lives.

Improved infrastructure, ensuring unhindered movement of traffic, might also contribute to reducing pollution emanating from vehicles that have to stay longer on the roads with their engines turned on. The Delhi government, while attempting to reduce air pollution during the winter, also appeals to commuters to turn off their engines when they are waiting at a traffic signal as the emissions contribute to deteriorating air quality.