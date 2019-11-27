Will Give Maharashtra Stable Government, Says Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File)

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, will form a stable government in the state and work for the people.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi has elected Uddhav Thackeray saheb as their leader. Governor gave us the chance to form government in the state. We want to work for the people and will provide a stable government to the state," Aaditya Thackeray told reporters after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

He said that the parties have come together to "take Maharashtra forward".

Aaditya Thackeray also met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence.

Late on Tuesday, a delegation of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena leaders met the Governor, following which it was announced that Uddhav Thackeray will take the oath on November 28.

The development comes as Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation as Chief Minister after Supreme Court asked him to prove majority in the 288-member Assembly before 5 pm on Wednesday.

Mr Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar were, in a surprising turn of events, administered oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state, respectively, on Saturday morning, nixing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP's bid to form government in the state.

