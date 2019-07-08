Aadhaar Amendment Bill Passed By Parliament

The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on June 24. (File)

The Parliament has passed an amendment bill which allows voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity for users to open bank accounts and get mobile phone connections.

The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed by Rajya Sabha by a voice vote.

The Bill, which also provides for a stiff Rs 1 crore penalty and a jail term for private entities violating provisions on Aadhaar data, was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 4.

The amendments provide for use of Aadhaar number for KYC authentication on voluntary basis under the Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

