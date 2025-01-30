8th Pay Commission: A Guide To Expected Salary Hikes In Levels 1-10

The 8th Pay Commission, which will recommend revisions for the salaries and pensions of central government employees, has been approved by the Union Cabinet and is likely to be implemented next year. The government will decide on the recommendations after the pay panel submits its suggestions to the centre. Currently, the salary structure for the central employees follows the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission that came into effect in 2016. The salary revisions will now depend on the 'fitment factor', a multiplier that is applied to the current basic pay.

What Is Fitment Factor

The fitment factor is a crucial indicator serving as a multiplication co-efficient that decides how much the salaries are to be adjusted as per the pay panel's recommendations. With the fitment factor at 2.57 under the 7th Pay Commission, the salaries in Level 1 were increased from Rs 7,000 (under 6th Pay Commission) to Rs 18,000 in 2016.

This, however, was not the take-home salary for employees. When dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), and transport allowance, besides other benefits, were added to Rs 18,000 basic pay, the total salary stood at Rs 36,020 under the 7th Pay Commission.

Reports suggest that the fitment factor could rise to 2.86, which will raise the basic pay in Level 1 from Rs 18,000 to Rs 51,480. Accordingly, at all 10 levels, employees will see a revision in salaries and pensions.

Salary Hike You Can Expect