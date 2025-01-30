8th Pay Commission: A Guide To Expected Salary Hikes In Levels 1-10

The 8th Pay Commission, which will recommend revisions for the salaries and pensions of central government employees, has been approved by the Union Cabinet and is likely to be implemented next year. The government will decide on the recommendations after the pay panel submits its suggestions to the centre. Currently, the salary structure for the central employees follows the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission that came into effect in 2016. The salary revisions will now depend on the 'fitment factor', a multiplier that is applied to the current basic pay.
What Is Fitment Factor
The fitment factor is a crucial indicator serving as a multiplication co-efficient that decides how much the salaries are to be adjusted as per the pay panel's recommendations. With the fitment factor at 2.57 under the 7th Pay Commission, the salaries in Level 1 were increased from Rs 7,000 (under 6th Pay Commission) to Rs 18,000 in 2016.
This, however, was not the take-home salary for employees. When dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), and transport allowance, besides other benefits, were added to Rs 18,000 basic pay, the total salary stood at Rs 36,020 under the 7th Pay Commission.
Reports suggest that the fitment factor could rise to 2.86, which will raise the basic pay in Level 1 from Rs 18,000 to Rs 51,480. Accordingly, at all 10 levels, employees will see a revision in salaries and pensions.
Salary Hike You Can Expect
- In Level 1, which includes peons, attendants, and support staff, the basic pay of Rs 18,000 is expected to be revised to Rs 51,480, an increase of Rs 33,480.
- In Level 2, Rs 19,900 basic pay is likely to be raised to Rs 56,914, a raise of Rs 37,014. Lower division clerks who manage clerical duties fall at this level.
- In Level 3, the basic pay of Rs 21,700 is expected to be raised to Rs 62,062, an increase of Rs 40,362. Constables and skilled staff in the police or public services are included under this level.
- In Level 4, which includes Grade D stenographers and junior clerks, Rs 25,500 basic pay is likely to be increased to Rs 72,930, an increase of Rs 47,430.
- In Level 5, the basic pay of Rs 29,200 is likely to be revised to Rs 83,512, an increase of Rs 54,312. Senior clerks and higher-level technical staff are included in this category.
- In Level 6, Rs 35,400 basic pay is likely to be revised to Rs 1,01,244, a raise of Rs 65,844. The posts of inspectors and sub-inspectors fall under this category.
- In Level 7, which includes superintendents, section officers, and assistant engineers, the basic pay of Rs 44,900 is expected to be raised to Rs 1,28,414, an increase of Rs 83,514.
- In Level 8, Rs 47,600 basic pay is likely to be raised to Rs 1,36,136, an increase of Rs 88,536. Senior section officers and assistant audit officers fall under this category.
- In Level 9, the basic pay of Rs 53,100 is expected to be increased to Rs 1,51,866, a raise of Rs 98,766. This level includes the posts of Deputy Superintendents of Police and accounts officers.
- In Level 10, which includes Group A officers like entry-level officers in the civil services, Rs 56,100 basic pay is likely to be raised to Rs 1,60,446, an increase of Rs 1,04,346.
