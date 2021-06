Delhi has 1,598 active coronavirus patients.

Delhi reported 85 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest tally since May 1, 2020.

The positivity rate has fallen to 0.12 per cent - the lowest ever.

Nine patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the total death count to 24,961.

The city currently has 1,598 active COVID-19 patients, the fewest since March 3.

Delhi has reported more than 14.33 lakh cases since the beginning of the pandemic.