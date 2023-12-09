8-Year-Old Raped By Maternal Uncle In UP, Accused Arrested: Cops

The accused had taken the girl to a relative's place for a function where he raped her.(Representational)

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her maternal uncle in a village on Friday, police said.

"The accused had taken the girl to a relative's place for a function. Family members came to know about the incident when they found the minor bleeding from her private parts," Sangrampur Police Station SHO Shri Ram said.

Following a complaint from the girl's family, police arrested the accused and sent the girl to a hospital for medical treatment

