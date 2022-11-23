8-Month-Old Child Dies Of Measles In Mumbai, Centre Issues Advisory

Maharashtra Health Minister Dr Tanaji Sawant on Tuesday reviewed the situation earlier this week.

An 8-month-old child became the latest casualty of a measles outbreak in Mumbai on Wednesday, taking the total number of deaths to 12.

A one-year-old boy had died a day ago and the total number of cases stood at 233, the city's civic body said.

Maharashtra Health Minister Dr Tanaji Sawant on Tuesday reviewed the situation arising out of the outbreak at a meeting in state secretariat in south Mumbai.

Along with state health department officials, municipal officials and World Health Organization's Dr Meeta Vashi and Dr Arun Gaikwad were present at the meeting.

Besides Mumbai, Ranchi in Jharkhand, Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Malappuram in Kerala have also reported a surge in cases of measles among children, prompting the central government to send in teams of experts.

In a statement, the health ministry said the teams will probe the rising trend of measles cases.

They will assist the state health authorities in investigating the outbreak and help with ways to control and contain it, the government said.