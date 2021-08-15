Here's How Twitter Is Celebrating 75th Independence Day

India received freedom from the oppressive rule of the British Empire on August 15, 1947.

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today, with people across the nation coming together to remember and honour the sacrifices made by freedom fighters.

India received freedom from the oppressive rule of the British Empire on August 15, 1947. This day is celebrated across the nation with much ardour and pride, with all Indians coming together to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and leaders who dedicated their lives to liberate our nation. Many of these leaders fought passionately against the British armies to set the nation free from colonial rule.

To express their love for the country, people are taking to Twitter to flood the social media platform with Independence Day related posts.

Here are some reactions on 75th Independence Day 2021:

Smt @nsitharaman unfurls the National Flag and celebrates Independence Day with her staff. #IndiaAt75pic.twitter.com/I0iLxYI2E2 — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) August 15, 2021

Of the dozens of images I've been sent on ⁦@WhatsApp⁩ on #IndependenceDay, this one stands out! #IndiaAt75pic.twitter.com/INsBo1PumH — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 15, 2021

Hoisted the National Flag in Bengaluru's Jayanagara & organised a blood donation camp with Rotary Club and Red Cross earlier today.#IndiaAt75#IndependenceDaypic.twitter.com/6zxgAe4N3f — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) August 15, 2021

"A Country's greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race" ~ Sarojini Naidu



We are proud to be #Indian. On this #IndependenceDay we pledge to protect the #peace & unity of our great #Nation.#Kashmir#15August#IndiaAt75@adgpipic.twitter.com/RNcHA4PyOa — Chinar Corps???? - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) August 15, 2021